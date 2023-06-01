Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $92.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,649 shares of company stock worth $35,129,913. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

