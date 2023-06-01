Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $250,000 Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Stories

