Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $4,128,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 36,334 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 224,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 310,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 36,440 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.02%.

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 55,741 shares of company stock worth $1,909,096 and sold 36,700 shares worth $1,206,382. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

