Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waters by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,823,123,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,750,974,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WAT opened at $251.22 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $248.60 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

