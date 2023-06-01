Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 141.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,036 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 45,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 64,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $88.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.65. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

