Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $475.00 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $238.43 and a one year high of $503.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $468.41 and its 200 day moving average is $424.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.