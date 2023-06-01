Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 169.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 65.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.98. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

