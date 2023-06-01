Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 313 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $118,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,784,000 after buying an additional 1,321,619 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 478.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,158,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,595,000 after buying an additional 957,849 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,046,000. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,705,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,047 shares of company stock worth $7,019,265 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

ROST stock opened at $103.62 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

