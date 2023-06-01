Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PLDT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PLDT by 1,869.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PLDT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PHI opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PLDT Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.57.

PLDT Cuts Dividend

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $962.71 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 4.80%. Analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PLDT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

