Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $177.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day moving average is $156.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,170 shares of company stock valued at $44,498,602. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

