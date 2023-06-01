Rand Worldwide, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

Rand Worldwide Stock Up 3.5 %

OTCMKTS RWWI opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. Rand Worldwide has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries.

