Research Analysts Offer Predictions for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share.

GIII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,716,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,890,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after buying an additional 405,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 770,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 368,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

