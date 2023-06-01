Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.18 million, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Reservoir Media has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Institutional Trading of Reservoir Media

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSVR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 309.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the first quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

