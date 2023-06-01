ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,908 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,414,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in ResMed by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD opened at $210.79 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.04 and a 200-day moving average of $220.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Insider Activity

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $349,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 255,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,382,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $349,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,382,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,441.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,416,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,067. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

