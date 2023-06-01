Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.98 Per Share

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Roper Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $16.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.46 EPS.

ROP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $454.22 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $463.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.52.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

