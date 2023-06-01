Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VKTX. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of VKTX opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 0.78. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 760,569 shares of company stock valued at $14,598,069 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,864,000 after buying an additional 10,920,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

