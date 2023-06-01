Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.14.

CRM opened at $224.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.01. The company has a market cap of $219.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,067.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $231,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

