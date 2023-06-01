Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 170100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Sarama Resources Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm has a market cap of C$12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

