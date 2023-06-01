Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,425 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in CBRE Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $74.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

