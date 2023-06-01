SDI Group (LON:SDI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $134.00

Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 134 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 134.67 ($1.66), with a volume of 140722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.71).

SDI Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 167.61. The company has a market cap of £135.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,625.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

In other SDI Group news, insider Ami Sharma bought 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £9,994 ($12,350.47). Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SDI Group Company Profile

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

