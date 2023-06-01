Sei Investments Co. Acquires 44,712 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,712 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $13,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,029 shares of company stock valued at $74,512. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

