Sei Investments Co. Sells 33,071 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,071 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Hancock Whitney worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $169,339 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

