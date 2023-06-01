SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.30

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $364.40 million and approximately $57.39 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025704 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020005 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016648 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,902.30 or 1.00071934 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002381 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,602,298 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,879,240 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,293,602,297.7299604 with 1,219,879,239.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29355517 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $67,097,280.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

