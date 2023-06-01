Skyline Champion Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Skyline Champion in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NYSE:SKY opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.67. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 805.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

