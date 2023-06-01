Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $103.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average is $104.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.