Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,420 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

