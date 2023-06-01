Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CFO Sells $11,065.22 in Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Krywe sold 14,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $11,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,400.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Krywe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Thomas Krywe sold 14,102 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $10,153.44.

Spire Global Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Spire Global ( NYSE:SPIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 57.31% and a negative net margin of 112.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spire Global by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Spire Global by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPIR. Benchmark dropped their price target on Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Spire Global to $1.05 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

