Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CFO Sells $11,065.22 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIRGet Rating) CFO Thomas Krywe sold 14,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $11,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,400.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Krywe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 22nd, Thomas Krywe sold 14,102 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $10,153.44.

Spire Global Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 57.31% and a negative net margin of 112.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spire Global by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Spire Global by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPIR. Benchmark dropped their price target on Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Spire Global to $1.05 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Spire Global

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.