Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CFO Thomas Krywe Sells 14,102 Shares

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Krywe sold 14,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $10,153.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,548,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Krywe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Thomas Krywe sold 14,953 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $11,065.22.

Spire Global Stock Performance

SPIR opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Spire Global, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spire Global ( NYSE:SPIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 57.31% and a negative net margin of 112.87%. The business had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPIR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Spire Global to $1.05 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Spire Global by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 559,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Spire Global by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 331,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 33,552 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Spire Global by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 22,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

