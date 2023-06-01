Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report released on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPWH. StockNews.com cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $171.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4,570.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

