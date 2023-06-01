State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in State Street by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 89,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in State Street by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in State Street by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

State Street Stock Down 1.9 %

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.21.

Shares of STT opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.