Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.14

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.14 and last traded at C$65.96, with a volume of 1358593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.34.

SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$64.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.56. The company has a current ratio of 49.82, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

