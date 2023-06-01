Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $61,172,000. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 933,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 761,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,776,000 after purchasing an additional 707,381 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.53.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

