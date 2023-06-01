Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 208,358 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,358 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.69% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXL opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $790.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

