Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 64,061 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 104.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.27% of Brink’s worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,033,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brink’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,717,000 after purchasing an additional 69,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brink’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

