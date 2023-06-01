Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 67,757 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 650.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,757 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 275.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 335.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 874,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,453,000 after buying an additional 701,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $79.91.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on TECH shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

