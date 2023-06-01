Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 15,337 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 87,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.