Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 37,985 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 445.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,518 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,985 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Credicorp were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Credicorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Credicorp Increases Dividend

BAP opened at $129.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.29 and its 200 day moving average is $136.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $6.7385 per share. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Credicorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Articles

