Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 59,965 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,313 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,965 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.67% of U.S. Silica worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

NYSE SLCA opened at $11.33 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22.

Insider Activity

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.60 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SLCA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.