Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,264 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $63.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Citigroup increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Further Reading

