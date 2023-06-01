Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 296,481 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Micron Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,320 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.9 %

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

