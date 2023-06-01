Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,241 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42,715 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Target were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $130.93 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $130.63 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.75. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.72.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

