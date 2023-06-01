Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,517 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Liberty Global worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after purchasing an additional 79,313 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,386,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,375,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after purchasing an additional 105,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.
