Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.29 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,070 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $146.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.