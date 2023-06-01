Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,857 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.35% of Ingles Markets worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 771,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,019,000 after buying an additional 17,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets Stock Down 2.6 %

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $46,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $232,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $80.27 on Thursday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.48.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

About Ingles Markets

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

