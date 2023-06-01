Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.66 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,846 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.2 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

