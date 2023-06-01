Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,731 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 46,273 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $127.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.27. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

