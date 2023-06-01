Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.04 Million Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 888.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,185,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964,699 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Grab worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grab by 15.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Grab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Grab by 22.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grab by 116.7% in the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 38,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grab by 211.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,061,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Grab Price Performance

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Grab Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

