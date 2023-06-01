Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.26 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,149 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sysco were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 660.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sysco by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,458,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,540,000 after buying an additional 491,790 shares during the period. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,966,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $88.84.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

