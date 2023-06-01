Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $212.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

