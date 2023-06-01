Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,264,000 after purchasing an additional 351,965 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,956,000 after purchasing an additional 949,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,098,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,755,000 after purchasing an additional 182,803 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $104.47 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $147.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average of $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

